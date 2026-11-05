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Utica
🏥 Utica, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Senior-Care Roles
6 days ago
Utica’s healthcare scene is busy, especially around senior and long‑term care. If you like patient‑focused work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Director of Resident Care (Director of Patient Services)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead resident care in a home‑like setting, oversee nursing staff, medication management, and quality improvement. Good fit if you have senior‑care leadership experience and want to shape how care is delivered day to day.
Wound Care Physician
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Part-time (listing notes full-time schedule; confirm with employer)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
Provide wound care in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities, focusing on complex wounds and geriatric patients. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, malpractice coverage, and a data‑driven, “treat in place” model.
Medical Assistant – Med Tech (Vital Monitoring Specialist)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Monitor and record residents’ vital signs, support telehealth visits, and flag issues for the clinical team in a nursing home setting. Includes health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, and PTO.
Palliative Care Physician
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Salary: $250,000 – $300,000 per year
Provide symptom management and goals‑of‑care support for long‑term care residents. Strong option if you’re passionate about quality of life, family conversations, and team‑based elder care; includes health, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, malpractice, and UpToDate.
Optometrist
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per patient
Bring eye care directly to seniors in facilities—routine and medical exams, diabetic eye care, and ocular disease management. Offers health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, student loan repayment, PTO, and malpractice coverage.
Physiatrist (PM&R)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Utica, NY
- Type: Part-time (1 day/week)
- Total Compensation: $60,000 – $90,000 (net collections)
Focus on rehab, pain management, and function for residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care. Good side‑gig style role with PTO and malpractice coverage included.
ENT Nurse Practitioner (ENT PCP/NP)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Upstate New York (role listed under Utica area)
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
Provide ENT care (hearing issues, sinus problems, infections, dysphagia, etc.) to residents in long‑term care facilities. Includes health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, PTO, and malpractice coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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