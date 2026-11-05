🏥 Utica, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Senior-Care Roles

Utica’s healthcare scene is busy, especially around senior and long‑term care. If you like patient‑focused work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead resident care in a home‑like setting, oversee nursing staff, medication management, and quality improvement. Good fit if you have senior‑care leadership experience and want to shape how care is delivered day to day.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Part-time (listing notes full-time schedule; confirm with employer)

(listing notes full-time schedule; confirm with employer) Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Provide wound care in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities, focusing on complex wounds and geriatric patients. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, malpractice coverage, and a data‑driven, “treat in place” model.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Monitor and record residents’ vital signs, support telehealth visits, and flag issues for the clinical team in a nursing home setting. Includes health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $250,000 – $300,000 per year

Provide symptom management and goals‑of‑care support for long‑term care residents. Strong option if you’re passionate about quality of life, family conversations, and team‑based elder care; includes health, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, malpractice, and UpToDate.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per patient

Bring eye care directly to seniors in facilities—routine and medical exams, diabetic eye care, and ocular disease management. Offers health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, student loan repayment, PTO, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Part-time (1 day/week)

Total Compensation: $60,000 – $90,000 (net collections)

Focus on rehab, pain management, and function for residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care. Good side‑gig style role with PTO and malpractice coverage included.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Upstate New York (role listed under Utica area)

(role listed under Utica area) Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Provide ENT care (hearing issues, sinus problems, infections, dysphagia, etc.) to residents in long‑term care facilities. Includes health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance, PTO, and malpractice coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.