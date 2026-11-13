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Utica
🏥 Utica, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Utica’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good news if you like helping people and want steady, local work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Pharmacy Technician (Part Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Utica, MI (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part time (~29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/12/2027
You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and take care of patients at the counter, drive‑thru, and over the phone. Comes with structured training, a clear growth path, and part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.
Medication Technician (Part Time / Full Time Options)
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Utica, MI (senior living community)
- Type: Part time; some full time options
- Pay: Base pay depends on skills and experience (not listed)
You’ll help residents with medications, keep the med room and cart organized, and work closely with pharmacies. Brookdale highlights career growth into care coordinator or nursing roles, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounts, and tuition reimbursement depending on your status.
Pharmacy Manager (Full Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Utica, MI (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full time (~38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00 – $85.00/hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window closes: 01/09/2027
Lead the pharmacy team, oversee safe and accurate dispensing, and drive patient care programs and immunizations. This role is for licensed pharmacists with 1–2+ years’ experience and comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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