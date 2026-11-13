Utica’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good news if you like helping people and want steady, local work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Utica, MI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part time (~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and take care of patients at the counter, drive‑thru, and over the phone. Comes with structured training, a clear growth path, and part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Utica, MI (senior living community)

(senior living community) Type: Part time; some full time options

Pay: Base pay depends on skills and experience (not listed)

You’ll help residents with medications, keep the med room and cart organized, and work closely with pharmacies. Brookdale highlights career growth into care coordinator or nursing roles, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounts, and tuition reimbursement depending on your status.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Utica, MI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full time (~38 hrs/week)

Pay: $65.00 – $85.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Application window closes: 01/09/2027

Lead the pharmacy team, oversee safe and accurate dispensing, and drive patient care programs and immunizations. This role is for licensed pharmacists with 1–2+ years’ experience and comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.