Utah Mammoth v Ottawa Senators | Troy Parla/GettyImages

The Utah Mammoth took another unfortunate loss against the St. Louis Blues last night, losing 1-0 in a shootout.

Utah suffered another injury, adding to its long list of injuries.

Nick Schmaltz could be injured after Blues game

Already, the defense is depleted. John Marino, Maveric Lamoureux, and Nate Schmidt are all out. This has helped contribute to a defense that has been lackluster and has allowed far too many good chances lately.

The offense is still banged up, too. Dylan Guenther, who scored 40 goals last year and started hot in 2026-27, is out for a couple of weeks. The Mammoth can turn to Logan Cooley for more goal-scoring, especially after he's scored as much as he has lately, but he is day-to-day and is to undergo evaluation.

An injury to Cooley could be a major blow. Now, Nick Schmaltz could be potentially injured. This leaves Utah with one good center: Barrett Hayton. Schmaltz didn't play against St. Louis, and there's been no significant news about him.

If Schmaltz is injured, Utah can turn to depth and even call on Vincent Trocheck, who has struggled to play wing after spending his whole career as a center. Even Caleb Desnoyers may get an opportunity. Either way, another injury to a guy like can score 30+ goals would be a tough thing to take for Utah.

This early in the season, I certainly didn't expect this many injuries. With this news, however, is a chance for the team to get better.

Some veterans have a golden opportunity to step up, while youngsters can also show just how good they can be. If Utah plays average without these stars, then honestly, that's great news. Why? Once the Mammoth get them back, the team will be anything but average.

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This article was originally published on utahonice.com as The Mammoth injury issues are getting worse with another injury.