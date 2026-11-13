St. Louis Blues v Utah Mammoth | Eli Rehmer/GettyImages

The Utah Mammoth lost their fourth straight game last night against the St. Louis Blues despite a remarkable performance from goalie Karel Vejmelka.

The Mammoth shut out St. Louis, but the offense was far too weak to take advantage of that anyway.

The Mammoth lose 1-0 in a shootout against St. Louis

The Mammoth offense just didn't look good without guys like Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley. Cooley will undergo evaluation soon, which could be good or bad news for Utah.

Either way, the Mammoth just couldn't get anything going offensively. The Blues couldn't either. Late in the second period, the Blues finally scored a goal, but that was taken off because of an offside.

Joel Hoefer had 29 saves on 29 shots and had a shutout, while Vejmelka had 22 saves on 22 shots and earned his second shutout of the season. Despite Vejmelka's strong play, he had a lackluster shootout, as he couldn't stop Jimmy Snuggerud on a shot that would've won the game had he stopped it.

The Mammoth didn't score late in the shootout, giving Connor McMichael a chance to end the game. And he did, scoring right through Vejmelka. Moving forward, Utah needs to get better at getting the offense going without Cooley and Guenther.

This team has plenty of depth to replace those guys. The loss no doubt hurt. Seeing Vejmelka come up that big and still lose wasn't good to watch. Hopefully, though, this game will build Vejmelka's confidence.

The Mammoth face the San Jose Sharks next.

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This article was originally published on utahonice.com as The Mammoth lose fourth straight game in a shootout against the Blues.