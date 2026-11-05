Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa against the Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Mammoth have been a strange team lately. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season, and the pattern has been a bit of win, lose, win, lose, etc.

Since a little winning streak a couple of weeks ago, the Mammoth have won, lost, won, lost, won, lost, won, lost, and won. The Mammoth will try to end that weird stretch of schedule tonight.

Who: Utah Mammoth (10-6-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3-3)

Where: ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

When: Nov. 5, 5:00 p.m. MT







What does Utah have to do to win?

The Montreal Canadiens are coming off an extremely embarrassing loss, somehow giving up a 4-0 lead with only two minutes and forty seconds remaining. Montreal ended up losing in overtime and could be playing a little more ineffectively against Utah.

The Mammoth need to play as they did against Toronto. They need strong goalie play. Utah can't afford to keep allowing teams to put numbers up on them.

Winning tonight will be critical because the Mammoth have to stop this pattern of winning and losing.

The Prediction:



Record Tracker (8-5)

I predict the Mammoth to win. Last game, I went against Utah for the first time this season and regretted it. I sincerely believe this elite Mammoth team needs to string together some wins and play more consistently.

It will be interesting to see who is in the back of the net tonight, but whoever it is, the Mammoth will find a way to win.

Next, the Mammoth take on the Ottawa Senators on the road in game five of a six-game road trip.

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This article was originally published on utahonice.com as Game 16: How to watch, news, and more.