Utah House Democrat gains slip slightly as 2 races flip, but GOP still pacing to lose 15 seats

Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, talks to other lawmakers on the House floor at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo by Spenser Heaps for Utah News Dispatch)

As more votes are tallied in Utah’s legislative races, two House races have flipped, putting a few Republican candidates ahead of Democrats that were in the lead on election night.

In the race for Summit and Wasatch counties’ House District 59, Republican Luke Searle is now leading Democrat Celeste Johnson for the open seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Mike Kohler, who did not run for reelection.

Though Searle trailed Johnson on election night, he’s now leading with nearly 51.5% of the vote to Johnson’s 48.5% — ahead by 465 votes — according to election results as of Thursday.

The race for House District 4, representing Morgan, Rich and Summit county areas, also flipped.

Republican incumbent Rep. Tiara Auxier has pulled ahead of Democrat Zane Woolstenhulme. Auxier had 50.55% of the vote to Woolstenhulme’s 49.45% — a margin of just 141 votes.

Those races — and several others — remain too close to call with thousands of votes left to be tallied and included in results. Election results are not final until the county and state canvass two weeks after the election.

If Republicans keep those flipped leads, they’ll chip slightly at Democrats’ projected gains, but the House GOP’s supermajority is still on track to be broken. On election night, 15 Democrats and two unaffiliated candidates were ahead in 17 House races. Now Republicans are down in 15.

Utah Forward Party legislator loses tight lead to Republican

In the Senate, another race with razor-thin margins has flipped back and forth several times. Though she was initially in the lead on election night, incumbent Sen. Emily Buss — the Forward Party’s only state legislator — is now trailing her Republican challenger Brooks Benson.

Benson had 50.36% of the vote to Buss’ 49.64% as of Thursday morning — a 169 vote margin.

Senate Democrats are still pacing to pick up two seats from Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore is trailing Democrat Shana Anderson by more than 13 percentage points in the Senate District 11 race, and Democrat “CJ” Christina Hernandez is leading Republican Jill Koford by more than 11 percentage points for Senate District 5.

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If Benson’s lead over Buss holds, Senate Republicans will lose only one seat rather than two since Buss is the Legislature’s only third-party incumbent.

Tight races

Several other legislative races remain tight, but haven’t flipped as of Thursday. They include:

House District 8: Republican Rep. Jason Kyle, R-Huntsville, was still trailing Democrat Kim James, who had 49.4% (7,208 votes) to Kyle’s 46.43% (6,774 votes) — a margin of 434. Forward Party candidate Libby Shelton had 4.17% (609 votes).

House District 11: Republican Rep. Katy Hall, R-Ogden, remained ahead of Democrat Dave Calder. Hall had 51.58% (5,520 votes) to Calder’s 48.42% (5,182 votes) — a margin of 338 votes.

House District 16: Republican Bob Stevenson was still leading Democrat Abigail Treasure with 51.5% (5,523 votes) to Treasure’s 48.5% (5,202 votes) — a margin of 321.

House District 20: Democrat Phil Graves continued to lead Republican incumbent Rep. Melissa Ballard. Graves had 51.83% (5,470 votes) to Ballard’s 48.17% (5,084) — a margin of 386 votes.

House District 45: Republican incumbent Rep. Tracy Miller still led Democrat Rod Moser, 52.06% (5,489 votes) to 47.94% (5,055 votes) — a margin of 434.

House District 48: Democrat Benyde Walker continued to lead Republican incumbent Rep. Jake Hunsaker with 52.02% (4,807 votes) to 47.98% (4,433 votes) — a margin of 374.

House District 49: Republican incumbent Rep. Candice Pierucci kept her lead over Democrat Lillian Bowles, 51.37% (4,115 votes) to 48.63% (3,896 votes) — a margin of 219 votes.

House District 61: Republican Lisa Shepherd continued to lead Democrat Alan Jimenez with 49.32% (2,929 votes) to Jimenez’s 47.5% (2,821 votes) — a margin of 108 votes. Constitution candidate Jennifer Doud had 3.18% (189 votes).