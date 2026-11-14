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Logan
📅 Holiday book club: Discuss *A Christmas Carol* Dec. 2
13 days ago
📅 Discuss A Christmas Carol at Logan Library
Get cozy for the holidays with a special book club on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.
Join the Brit Lit Book Club on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 PM in Logan Library’s Community Room A.
Guest facilitator Dr. Brian McCuskey will lead the discussion and share expert insights and fun historical background on the story.
Details:
- Date & Time: December 2, 7 PM
- Location: Logan Library, Community Room A
- Book: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
- Facilitator: Dr. Brian McCuskey
Copies of A Christmas Carol will be available for checkout at the library’s 2nd-floor desk soon, so you can read (or re-read) it before the meeting.
More Info: Welcome to Logan Library
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