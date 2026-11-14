📅 Discuss A Christmas Carol at Logan Library

Get cozy for the holidays with a special book club on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Join the Brit Lit Book Club on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 PM in Logan Library’s Community Room A.

Guest facilitator Dr. Brian McCuskey will lead the discussion and share expert insights and fun historical background on the story.

Details:

Date & Time: December 2, 7 PM

Location: Logan Library, Community Room A

Book: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens Facilitator: Dr. Brian McCuskey

Copies of A Christmas Carol will be available for checkout at the library’s 2nd-floor desk soon, so you can read (or re-read) it before the meeting.