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Logan
📅 Learn to make Japanese Onigiri at the library Nov. 24
13 days ago
📅 Make Japanese Onigiri at the Library – Registration Required
Learn how to make Onigiri (Japanese rice ball snacks) at the Logan Library!
- Date: Nov. 24
- Time: 4:00 PM
- Location: Community Room A at the library
- Who: Family-friendly, all ages welcome. Children must be supervised by a parent or guardian.
- Cost: All supplies are provided.
Space is limited, so registration is required.
If you register and your plans change, please cancel using the link in your confirmation email so someone else can take your spot, since these events often fill up quickly.
More Info: Welcome to Logan Library
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