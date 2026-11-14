📅 Make Japanese Onigiri at the Library – Registration Required

Learn how to make Onigiri (Japanese rice ball snacks) at the Logan Library!

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Community Room A at the library

at the library Who: Family-friendly, all ages welcome . Children must be supervised by a parent or guardian .

Family-friendly, . Children must be supervised by a . Cost: All supplies are provided.

Space is limited, so registration is required.

If you register and your plans change, please cancel using the link in your confirmation email so someone else can take your spot, since these events often fill up quickly.