Hill AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared engineers. If you’ve got systems, avionics, or ICBM experience, there are several high‑paying roles open with big defense programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Work on nuclear safety for strategic weapons systems, using MBSE tools and DoD standards to shape system design and verification. Requires experience with nuclear weapons programs, CNWDI, safety/surety standards, and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain TS.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Type: Full-time

Lead systems engineering for F‑16 EDNA/Viper support equipment, troubleshooting avionics, integrating new software, and supporting users worldwide. Ideal if you have F‑16 or military avionics experience, can read wiring diagrams, and hold an active Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Type: Full-time

Serve as the on‑site technical expert for C‑130J aircraft, helping the customer solve complex avionics and airframe/powerplant issues. Best fit if you have 3+ years C‑130 maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Hill AFB, UT

Salary: $120,874 – $205,486

Type: Full-time

Support the Air Force’s next‑gen Sentinel ICBM program, reviewing designs and MBSE products for command & control and secondary launch systems. Requires a BS/MS in engineering or related field, 7+ years systems integration experience, and a current Secret clearance with ability to obtain SAP.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, double‑check your clearance status, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.