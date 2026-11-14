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🏗️ Hill AFB Engineering Roles With Multiple $85K–$200K+ Openings
12 days ago
Hill AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared engineers. If you’ve got systems, avionics, or ICBM experience, there are several high‑paying roles open with big defense programs.
Systems Engineer III (Senior) – Secret Clearance
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
- Type: Full-time
Work on nuclear safety for strategic weapons systems, using MBSE tools and DoD standards to shape system design and verification. Requires experience with nuclear weapons programs, CNWDI, safety/surety standards, and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain TS.
Systems Engineer – Level 4 (F‑16 Avionics/Aircraft Systems)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics
- Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
- Type: Full-time
Lead systems engineering for F‑16 EDNA/Viper support equipment, troubleshooting avionics, integrating new software, and supporting users worldwide. Ideal if you have F‑16 or military avionics experience, can read wiring diagrams, and hold an active Final Secret clearance.
Field Service Engineer (FSE), C‑130 – Level 4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics
- Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT
- Salary: $89,100 – $165,500
- Type: Full-time
Serve as the on‑site technical expert for C‑130J aircraft, helping the customer solve complex avionics and airframe/powerplant issues. Best fit if you have 3+ years C‑130 maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.
Sentinel ICBM Secondary Launch Engineer
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Hill AFB, UT
- Salary: $120,874 – $205,486
- Type: Full-time
Support the Air Force’s next‑gen Sentinel ICBM program, reviewing designs and MBSE products for command & control and secondary launch systems. Requires a BS/MS in engineering or related field, 7+ years systems integration experience, and a current Secret clearance with ability to obtain SAP.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, double‑check your clearance status, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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