🏗️ Hill AFB Engineering Roles with Multiple Senior Openings

Hill AFB is busy right now, especially for senior engineers who know defense systems. If you’ve got DoD experience and a clearance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Odyssey Consulting

Odyssey Consulting Location: Hill AFB, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s + 12 years (5 in DoD) OR 15 years related (8 in DoD)

Lead systems engineering and architecture work for the Aerospace Dominance Enabler Division (AFLCMC/C3BM), including RMF cybersecurity, complex system design, and technical reviews. Ideal if you’re strong in DoD acquisition, systems architecture, and integrating mixed legacy/new C2 and radar systems (including network analysis for the Kuwait Air Operations Center Program).

Employer: Odyssey Consulting

Odyssey Consulting Location: Hill AFB, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Status: Position contingent upon award

Clearance: Active Secret required

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s + 12 years (5 in DoD) OR 15 years related (8 in DoD)

Senior electrical systems role supporting AFLCMC/C3BM, focused on design, integration, test, and lifecycle support of complex DoD systems. Good fit if you like hands-on electrical engineering across the full acquisition cycle, from requirements and architecture through T&E and life-cycle cost analysis.

Employer: Resource Management Concepts, Inc. (RMC)

Location: Hill AFB, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s in EE or related + 8 years radar systems OR Associate’s + 16 years radar (incl. 7 years radar evaluations)

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year

Benefits (per listing): Tuition assistance, certifications, paid relocation help, 11 paid federal holidays, competitive PTO, low-deductible health plans, pet insurance, 401(k)

Serve as the SME for complex ground radar systems, advising senior leaders and techs, leading radar evaluations, and training others. Strong match if you’re deep into radar performance, data analysis, and the impact of wind farms/obstructions on FAA/DoD/DHS radar.

Employer: Odyssey Consulting

Odyssey Consulting Location: Hill AFB, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret required

Preferred Experience: Bachelor’s + 20 years (10 in DoD) OR 30+ years related (12 in DoD)

High-level test and evaluation lead for C3BM systems, covering full test lifecycle from concept and DoE-based planning to execution and data analysis. Great if you enjoy owning complex T&E campaigns, deconflicting multiple test events, and briefing senior stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page—Hill AFB engineering roles tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.