📅 Wreaths Across America ceremony & $17 wreath sponsorship

📅 Honor Veterans at Alpine Wreaths Across America Day

Join the community at the Alpine City Cemetery on Saturday, December 19 at 10:00am for a wreath-laying ceremony held at the same time as events across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Scout Troop Unit 10G and the Alpine Youth Council will place seven wreaths—one for each branch of the military and POW/MIAs. After the ceremony, everyone is welcome to bring and lay their own wreath.

You can also sponsor a veteran’s wreath for $17 to be placed on a specific grave in the Alpine Cemetery or at another participating cemetery. Order online at www.alpineut.gov/Wreaths by December 1, 2026.

If you’d like to volunteer to help, call Marilyn Thomsen at 801-787-8086.