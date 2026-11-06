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⚠️ Remove cemetery decorations before Dec 7 clean-up
8 days ago
⚠️ Cemetery decorations removed December 7 in Alpine
The city has scheduled a cemetery clean-up.
On Monday, December 7, all decorations will be removed from graves at the cemetery in Alpine.
The notice clearly states that the city will not retain these items.
If you have placed flowers, decorations, or other items on a loved one’s grave and want to keep them, please remove them before December 7 so they are not thrown away.
More Info: Cemetery Clean-up Day • Alpine, UT
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