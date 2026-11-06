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Alpine

📅 Pre-order Alpine luminaire kits by December 15

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UciZR_1GoHbw7C00

📅 Pre-order luminaires for Alpine’s Christmas Eve tradition

Alpine is getting ready for the 34th year of its Christmas Eve luminaire tradition, and pre-orders are now open for luminaire kits.

Each $25 kit includes:

  • 20 long-burning candles (8–10 hours)
  • 20 white, weather-resistant sacks
  • Anchoring sand

All proceeds support the Lone Peak Color Guard.

Pre-order deadline: December 15

How to order:

  • Online: Visit alpinelights.org and pay via PayPal.
  • Mail: Send your request with a check payable to “Luminaires” to: Luminaires, 88 North 200 East, Alpine, UT 84004

Pickup location: Alpine City Hall

  • Saturday, Dec. 19, 10:00am–2:00pm
  • Monday, Dec. 21, 4:00–6:00pm
  • Tuesday, Dec. 22, 4:00–6:00pm
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23, 4:00–6:00pm

Questions or want to help? Visit alpinelights.org or call Joni Wootton at 801-787-7110.

More Info: Luminaires Sale • Alpine, UT

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