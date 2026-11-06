📅 Pre-order Alpine luminaire kits by December 15

📅 Pre-order luminaires for Alpine’s Christmas Eve tradition

Alpine is getting ready for the 34th year of its Christmas Eve luminaire tradition, and pre-orders are now open for luminaire kits.

Each $25 kit includes:

20 long-burning candles (8–10 hours)

long-burning candles (8–10 hours) 20 white, weather-resistant sacks

white, weather-resistant sacks Anchoring sand

All proceeds support the Lone Peak Color Guard.

Pre-order deadline: December 15

How to order:

Online: Visit alpinelights.org and pay via PayPal.

Visit and pay via PayPal. Mail: Send your request with a check payable to “Luminaires” to: Luminaires, 88 North 200 East, Alpine, UT 84004

Pickup location: Alpine City Hall

Saturday, Dec. 19, 10:00am–2:00pm

Monday, Dec. 21, 4:00–6:00pm

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 4:00–6:00pm

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 4:00–6:00pm

Questions or want to help? Visit alpinelights.org or call Joni Wootton at 801-787-7110.