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Alpine
📅 Pre-order Alpine luminaire kits by December 15
8 days ago
📅 Pre-order luminaires for Alpine’s Christmas Eve tradition
Alpine is getting ready for the 34th year of its Christmas Eve luminaire tradition, and pre-orders are now open for luminaire kits.
Each $25 kit includes:
- 20 long-burning candles (8–10 hours)
- 20 white, weather-resistant sacks
- Anchoring sand
All proceeds support the Lone Peak Color Guard.
Pre-order deadline: December 15
How to order:
- Online: Visit alpinelights.org and pay via PayPal.
- Mail: Send your request with a check payable to “Luminaires” to: Luminaires, 88 North 200 East, Alpine, UT 84004
Pickup location: Alpine City Hall
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 10:00am–2:00pm
- Monday, Dec. 21, 4:00–6:00pm
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, 4:00–6:00pm
- Wednesday, Dec. 23, 4:00–6:00pm
Questions or want to help? Visit alpinelights.org or call Joni Wootton at 801-787-7110.
More Info: Luminaires Sale • Alpine, UT
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