Cubscouts 4802 den meeting on Nov. 5, 5–6:30 PM

📅 Cubscouts 4802 den meeting will be held Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:00–6:30 PM (Mountain Time).

The meeting is in person in Forsyth Community Room B at the St. George library branch. The listed audience is children, and the event is organized by Lisa Keck.

If your child is part of Cubscouts 4802, plan to arrive a little before 5:00 PM so they’re ready to start on time.