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West Valley City
⚠️ Nov. 10 West Valley City Council study meeting details
7 days ago
📅 West Valley City Council study meeting on Nov. 10
The West Valley City Council Study Electronic Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM in the Multipurpose Room, West Valley City Hall, 3600 South Constitution Blvd, West Valley City, UT 84119.
You can:
- Attend in person, or
- Watch live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/WVCTV.
Planned topics include:
- Introduction of new city employees
- Review of the same-day regular council meeting agenda
- Preview of a Nov. 24 public hearing on a proposed zone change at 2856 South Corporate Park Drive and a related development agreement
- Resolutions on: buying a Ford F-550 for the Fire Department, utility and construction easements, a new elevator at The Ridge Golf Course, and Zoo, Arts, and Parks (ZAP) funds for the city
If you need disability accommodations, contact Nichole Camac at (801) 963-3203 or nichole.camac@wvc-ut.gov at least 8 hours before the meeting.
More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website
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