📅 Free Star Party with Telescopes at Willard Bay Nov. 7

📅 Star Party at Willard Bay – Telescopes Provided

Bring the family out for a Star Party on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 5:15 PM at 900 W 650 N, Willard, UT 84340.

Join a park ranger and the Willard Eccles Astronomy Observatory for an evening of stargazing and deep space object spotting. Telescopes are provided, so you don’t need to bring your own.

The event itself is free, but you’ll need to pay the $10 park day-use fee or use your Utah State Parks Annual Pass to get in.

Great low-cost way to get kids and adults excited about the night sky!