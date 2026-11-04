🏗️ Hill Air Force Base UT Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings

Hill Air Force Base is busy right now, especially for engineers who like defense, radar, and flight systems. If you’ve got an engineering or electronics background, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT

Type: Full-time, experienced, compressed 9x80 schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex military electronic systems with a focus on firmware/software command and control. Great fit if you have an electrical or computer engineering background, like model-based systems engineering, and want to mentor junior engineers while working with cross‑functional teams.

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT

Type: Full-time, experienced, compressed 9x80 schedule

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on mixed-signal electronics design role on emerging military programs. You’ll design analog and mixed-signal circuits, work with tools like OrCAD, PSPICE, LTSpice, and help move designs into military-qualified hardware.

Employer: Boeing

Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time, early career, 1st shift, union represented

Salary: $75,650 – $102,350 (Level 1)

(Level 1) Application deadline: Nov. 06, 2026

Early-career role supporting the Minuteman III flight control systems (hardware, batteries, cables, test equipment). You’ll use MBSE tools like DOORS, run tests, analyze data, and help troubleshoot issues. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Resource Management Concepts, Inc. (RMC)

Location: Hill Air Force Base, UT (Ogden area)

Type: Full-time, day shift, Monday–Friday

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 annually

Senior-level radar systems role supporting tethered aerostat and long‑range radar. You’ll act as a subject matter expert, train others, climb radar antennas, and analyze radar performance data. Active DoD Secret clearance and several years of radar experience are required; relocation help and strong benefits are offered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.