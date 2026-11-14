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Utah County
⚠️ County ends 2026 recreational water testing season
13 days ago
⚠️ Seasonal water testing at local recreation spots has wrapped up for the year.
The Utah County Health Department says recreational water quality monitoring has ended for the 2026 season as of November 13, 2026.
Regular testing and public water quality updates will start again in June 2027.
If you need more details about water quality during the off-season, you can visit the DEQ Recreational Water Quality website for information and resources.
More Info: Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Season Has E...
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