The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone all in on their defense, which looks elite on paper. They made three acquisitions at the trade deadline, which included two defensive tackles and a safety.

Their main acquisition comes at DT after the loss of DaVon Hamilton to injury. They acquired Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. Davis went at 13 in the 2022 NFL Draft and is coming off his best season, where he was considered a Pro Bowl snub. Even better, he will play alongside his Georgia teammate, Travon Walker, who went first overall in the same draft and plays defensive end.

They filled another weakness at defense as well at the deadline, trading picks to the Atlanta Falcons for Jessie Bates III. They also added Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints to the defensive line.

Adding Bates was a good way to address the Jaguars’ defensive weakness, which ranks in the bottom half of the league against the pass at 22. Adding Godchaux for depth behind Davis could make the already dominant run defense even better than it was with Hamilton starting on paper, who gave up 172 yards last week in their first game without him. They are currently fifth in the NFL.

The trade deadline additions fill some defensive holes the Jaguars need for a full playoff push and make them a firm Super Bowl contender.

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