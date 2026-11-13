The Eagles and Bengals made a trade that would have sent defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati, but it was called off two hours later, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz noted the trade didn’t fall through because of a physical or performance-related issue.

If the trade had gone through, the Bengals could’ve lost a compensatory third-round pick for losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Nick Korte of Over The Cap noticed something was off and posted this on X.

“Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles. The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 (Cordell Volson not qualifying), thus while they gain a 2027 6th-round pick, they lose a 2027 3rd-round comp pick that was via Trey Hendrickson going to Baltimore.”

He added in a separate post, “I’m curious if the Bengals are seeing the cancellation chart differently than I am. They must think that they have an extra compensatory free agent lost to use with Cordell Volson, but by my program, he needs to play snaps this season in order to qualify as a CFA.”

The Bengals have needed defensive line depth following the injury to rookie Cashius Howell; the trade would have helped the team ahead of their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead.

Ebiketie signed with the Eagles this March on a one-year, $7.3 million contract. In nine games this season, he has 25 tackles and two quarterback hits.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Ebiketie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he spent four years in Atlanta. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

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