The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Malik Willis on injured reserve with a groin injury. The team will be without its starting quarterback for at least four games.

Willis has been receiving treatment for his groin injury for the past two weeks; it hasn’t limited his practice or game availability. Despite this, over the past two games, the quarterback has not looked like himself.

Willis is ranked second among NFL quarterbacks through the first seven weeks of the season with 37 rushing yards per game; over the past two weeks, he has rushed for seven yards in each game. Willis admitted after Miami’s Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions that his groin “felt a little tight.”

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley told reporters after the game that Willis’ injury limited his ability to play his mobile style of football.

“It was tight today, and you could see it. You could see he couldn’t really open up,” Hafley said. “There were a couple plays where I give him credit. He pulled it, ran, got us yards, and got out of trouble against a good defensive line. But you could see he just wasn’t quite able to go full speed.”

The Dolphins signed Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason; the plan is to build around him for the next two seasons. So far, Willis has completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Willis was named a team captain for the first time in his career entering this season and has been a vocal leader for Miami since joining in the offseason.

The Dolphins will now have to start backup quarterback Kyle McCord until Willis is available. McCord joined the Dolphins in August through a trade.

Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan feels confident in McCord and believes that he can keep the offense moving with Willis out.

“I’ve always been a fan of his. I feel like when you watch the kid play, he’s a keep-the-train-on-the-tracks kind of guy,” Sullivan said. “I think he processes the game quickly. I think he throws an accurate, catchable football. He runs the offense, and I know he’s smart. I know he’s a competitive guy. Scouted him in college, obviously followed him and tracked him through the preseason, and I thought he had an opportunity to come in here.

“We obviously want [Willis] out there, but if something happened, I thought he could run the offense and help give us a chance to win games.”

McCord will have a tough stretch, with the Dolphins playing two away games against the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, then heading home to host the New York Jets before finishing the stretch back on the road against the Denver Broncos.

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