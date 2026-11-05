Jack Campbell Gives Injury Update In Statement Released By Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has released a statement and an injury update about his recent neck injury scare that took place over the past weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell was hospitalized after the injury, with very little information released from the team out of respect for him.

In a statement from him released by the Lions, all signs seemed optimistic. He has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress, according to his own words.

“My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days,” said the linebacker. This is the first time he or the team has spoken about the injury since the original statement said there would be no comment until later.

He also made sure to thank the medical staff for all the help, saying, “I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done.”

After hitting and tackling tight end T.J. Hockenson, he fell face-first to the ground and lay motionless on the ground until he was stabilized and carted off the field. The 10-minute delay left fans worried not just about the player’s immediate health, but whether it was more serious than a typical football injury.

Campbell said he remains optimistic. “I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better,” he said.

Head coach Dan Campbell said the situation changes constantly, and things are getting better by the hour. More updates will follow on the injury, as no timetable or detailed information has come out beyond the statement.

In all his statements, the head coach keeps emphasizing the human side of things, often mentioning his wife and how the injury has affected his team beyond the football side.

Players and coaches continue to share their thoughts and prayers with Campbell as he recovers.

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