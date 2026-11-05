Warriors Withholding Payments From Kristaps Porzingis For Not Rendering His Services

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis is not receiving his semimonthly payments, according to sources, because the team has ruled that he is not rendering his services.

Porzingis has been out of the league with health issues that derive from an autoimmune disease called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), which causes fatigue, dizziness, and heart rate issues.

The 31-year-old star has been injury-troubled throughout his career. He has missed almost all team activities, from training camp through the season, because of this illness and has reportedly even considered retirement.

The Warriors signed the big man to a $20 million-a-year deal as they search for one last title in the Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr era. A lot of their success has come without a big man, but it’s been a clear need in recent years.

The Warriors have been actively trying to trade Porzingis given the situation but have had no luck, and it doesn’t look like they’d get anything of worth back for him besides dumping his salary cap so they can explore a replacement move.

Reports suggest the Warriors have no plans to void Porzingis’ contract, and Porzingis has no plan to dispute the organization’s lack of payments.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, a retirement, however unfortunate and out of his control it would be for Porzingis, would cause plenty of issues for the team. They’d still face the salary cap consequences unless they could prove the health issue was career-ending and not voluntary, which would be a long, exhausting process.

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