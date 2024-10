Don't forget the play before Commanders' Hail Mary in win vs. Bears

The CBS Sports duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were previewing the final seconds of the Washington Commanders’ Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. What chance, if any, did the Commanders have of pulling off the win after blowing the lead?

With six seconds remaining in the game, Washington hoped to get two more plays. Romo called for a shorter completion near the sideline. That’s precisely what the Commanders did when Jayden Daniels found Terry McLaurin for a 13-yard gain. The play only took four seconds and put Daniels in a better position for the eventual Hail Mary pass.

Here’s Romo.

Well, we all know what happened next, as Daniels scrambled around before unleashing a pass that went 65 yards through the air off a Bears’ defender’s fingers into the waiting hands of Noah Brown for the Washington win.

It’s easy to remember the Hail Mary pass. It will be talked about for years, and rightfully so. But this likely wouldn’t have happened if Daniels had not completed that pass to McLaurin in only four seconds on the play before.

It’s amazing enough that Daniels put the ball 65 yards in the air with injured ribs. Had Washington been at the 35-yard line, he likely would have made that throw from the 25-30-yard line.

So, Daniels deserves all the praise for the Hail Mary, but don’t forget about the heads-up play just before the final one.

Daniels finished Sunday’s game with a career-high 326 passing yards, and the Commanders are now 6-2.