Titans-Lions Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, where they were humiliated by the high-powered Detroit Lions, 52-14.

For the Titans, it was the second consecutive game in which they had the doors blown off them, although this defeat was far more humiliating for the organization than the Week 7 loss to Buffalo.

Most anticipated there would be losing in Tennessee this year, but precious few could have foreseen just how ugly things would get.

Now let’s take a closer look at the snap counts that contributed to the Titans’ Week 8 loss.

Offensive snaps: 76

Defensive snaps: 48

Special teams snaps: 33

Down 38 points in the fourth quarter, head coach Brian Callahan kept most of his starters on the field. That resulted in an injury to wide receiver Calvin Ridley and unnecessarily put other players at risk.

Callahan is normally resistant to rotating but this took it to an entirely different level.

The Titans got lucky given that Ridley’s injury was minor but it could have been a lot worse. There was no reason to continue using the personnel that was on the field, especially since the game had gotten completely out of hand by that point.