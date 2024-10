Bijan Robinson hits rushing milestone in Falcons' win over Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been a large part of the team’s offensive success during the 2024 season, and he hit yet another milestone in Sunday’s 31-26 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He finished the game with 63 rushing yards on 13 carries en route to achieving 1,500 total rushing yards for his career. Robinson was also a force out of the backfield for the team, catching six passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.

That six-yard scoring reception in the final 20 seconds of the third quarter was his first score through the air this season. Robinson has now scored at least one touchdown in three consecutive games and has five all-purpose touchdowns in the first eight games.

The former Texas standout’s versatility was praised before the season began and his dual-threat ability has been a huge asset. Robinson has also thrived as a blocker for Atlanta.

“I thought the blocking he did the other night was incredible,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said about his star running back earlier this season. “Him being able to close the space on some of those linebackers and show what he can do in pass protection is as valuable as anything, but he’ll just continue to get better.”

Robinson and the Falcons will look to build upon Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers when they host the Dallas Cowboys next weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.