Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0) and the New York Knicks (1-1) meet Monday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's NBA odds around the Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: First meeting; Knicks won 2-1 in 2023-24

The Cavaliers have picked up 3 wins and 3 covers to open the season. Cleveland has scored 135 or more points in 2 of those outings, while allowing 106 or fewer points in 2 of the contests, too.

While the record for the Cavs is impressive, the combined record of their 3 opponents is 1-7 straight up (SU). This will easily be their biggest test of the season.

The Knicks rebounded from a 132-109 loss at the Boston Celtics on opening night, as New York pounded the Indiana Pacers 123-98 as a 4.5-point favorite at home Friday as the Under (228.5) cashed.

New York has won 8 of the past 10 meetings, including the postseason, since Jan. 24, 2023. The Knicks are also 8-2 against the spread (ATS), while the Under has cashed in 8 consecutive meetings.

Cavaliers at Knicks odds

Moneyline (ML) : Cavaliers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Knicks -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Cavaliers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Knicks -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) | Knicks -2.5 (-110)

: Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) | Knicks -2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U) : 221.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cavaliers at Knicks key injuries

Cavaliers

F Max Strus (ankle) out

Knicks

C Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Josh Hart (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable G Miles McBride (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out

Cavaliers at Knicks picks and predictions

Prediction

Knicks 111, Cavaliers 105

The KNICKS (-135) is worth a look as a moderate favorite, if you just want to bet the same straight up.

It's tough to bet against the Cavaliers (+110), who have won 3 straight to open the season, but so far they've played a bunch of tomato cans. This is easily the biggest challenge to date.

If you're a little less conservative, back the KNICKS -2.5 (-110) laying the points. New York has won and covered 8 of the past 10 meetings with the Cavaliers +2.5 (-110), who just haven't been able to figure out the Knicks.

The Knicks have the offense to take care of the Cavs. New York hits 53.7% from the field, ranking 2nd in the NBA, while dropping in 40.4% of its shots from downtown.

UNDER 221.5 (-110) is a strong play based on the series trends.

We've had 8 consecutive Under results in this series, so you have to keep hitting it in this series until we get an Over or 2.

The Under hit for New York last time out, and Cleveland has the defense to keep the scores down. The Cavs have limited teams to a 42.2% defensive field-goal percentage.

