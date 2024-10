When they last met: Commanders vs. Bears

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Chicago 40, Washington 20 – Week 5, October 5, 2024

The Bears came into FedEx Field winless (0-4) to face the 2-2 Commanders. But when the game concluded, Washington was the loser.

Entering the game as a touchdown favorite, Washington, frankly, played like the game was going to be given to them. The Bears were the intense team. The Bears played with urgency and absolutely dominated the Commanders from the start.

The Bears totaled 199 yards in the first quarter, while the Commanders generated only 12 yards. The second quarter was even worse. The Bears ended the half with a 27-3 lead, 14 to 5 first downs, 307 yards to 84, 122 rushing yards to 13, and they averaged 6.8 yards each rushing attempt to 1.9 by the Commanders.

In the second half, Washington finally showed up, battling back to narrow the lead to 30-20, but the Bears recovered, scoring the game’s final ten points for the final 40-20 margin.

The Commanders’ defense permitted Bears quarterback Justin Fields to pass for 282 yards with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Khalil Herbert rushed for 76 yards, averaging 7.6 a carry, while DJ Moore looked like Jerry Rice against the Washington secondary, catching eight passes for a startling 230 yards, including three touchdowns.

Sam Howell finished 37 of 51 for 388 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But he was sacked five times, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy entirely abandoned the run, only getting Brian Robinson six carries for 10 yards.

The game marked the unofficial end of the Ron Rivera era (2020-23). The loss was so embarrassing and so revealing of Rivera’s not having the team ready to play that his tenure was sealed as finished. Sure enough, new owner Josh Harris saved Rivera the embarrassment of being fired in mid-season, firing him upon the season’s conclusion after a woeful 4-13 season.