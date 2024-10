Prediction and betting odds for Commanders vs. Bears in Week 8

The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup between two NFC upstarts. The Bears are led by quarterback — and No. 1 overall pick — Caleb Williams, while the Commanders are led by QB Jayden Daniels — the No. 2 overall pick.

The biggest question heading into today’s game is whether Daniels will play. He suffered a rib injury in the first quarter of last week’s win over the Panthers and was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

Marcus Mariota will start if Daniels can’t play.

Commanders vs. Bears game odds:

All NFL Odds via BetMGM:

Point spread: Commanders +1.5 (-110) / Bears -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Commanders +100 / Bears -120

Over-under: 45 (O: -110 / U: -110)

Commanders vs. Bears injury updates:

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: Questionable (rib)

Commanders LT Brandon Coleman: Out (concussion)

Bears S Jaquan Brisker: Out (concussion)

Bears CB Kyler Gordon: Out (hamstring)

Commanders vs. Bears prediction, pick:

Bryan Manning: All signs are pointing to Daniels playing. If he plays, the Commanders will win this game. Will it be close? Yes, but a motivated Daniels is out to prove he’s the best quarterback from the 2024 class, whether he admits it or not. Commanders 27, Bears 23

Ivan Lambert: It is worth noting, Washington has played two teams with a winning record and lost to both (Bucs, Ravens). The Commanders have five wins (5-2), and the combined record for those five teams is 10-25.

The Bears are 4-2, and though struggling to begin the season, Caleb Williams is playing much better now. If Washington plays Marcus Mariota and not Jayden Daniels, can they be the first team to score more than 21 points against the Bears in 12 consecutive games?

Looking at the Bears defensively, they rank in the top ten in Points allowed, passing yards allowed, total yards allowed, 3rd down conversions allowed, red zone defense, and takeaways.

We don’t even know if Jayden is playing this game, and if he is, is he healthy enough? This makes it difficult to predict this game.

Ok, I will do this if Daniels is UNABLE to play: Bears 24, Commanders 20

Serena Burks: The Commanders, even without Jayden Daniels, are still a better team than the Bears, in my opinion. The Commanders are on top of their division; the Bears are at the bottom. Granted, the NFC North is a stout division this year while the NFC East is not, but that’s where we are. The Commanders are at home, and I fully expect them to handle business whether Daniels suits up or not. Williams will keep his team close, but the Commanders get the win. Commanders 42, Bears 38

Commanders vs. Bears channel, start time, streaming:

The Commanders vs. Bears game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.