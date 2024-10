Is Zay Flowers playing today? Injury updates for Ravens WR

is in Cleveland for an AFC North matchup against the battered Browns. The Browns will start Jameis Winston at quarterback in place of an injured Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens could be without two key starters for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Zay Flowers’s injury update

Flowers was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and he is now listed as questionable.

Flowers’ injury occurred early in Baltimore’s 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but he finished the game, including recovering an onside kick late.

If Flowers didn’t play, Baltimore would rely on Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and rookie Devontez Walker.