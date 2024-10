Chiefs coaches, players recall last season’s Christmas Day loss to the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated streak began last season following their Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The players and coaches have pointed to that moment when the team came together and refocused on their goal of winning Super Bowl LVIII.

“I think more than anything, more than even the play on the field, I think it was just a wakeup call for us to know that we’re not going to be able to just come to the game and win,” said Mahomes during his Wednesday press conference. “We kind of battled through the year, and it was like everybody was just kind of trying to build, especially. I feel like myself; we were just building for the playoffs. We weren’t even worried about the regular season. I think you’ve seen that mentality since then is the guys are really taking every single practice and getting the best out of it so that every single week, we can play our best football, and if we don’t play our best football, we try to get better that next week. I think that’s translated into this season.

The Chiefs appeared lackluster offensively, while the defense held firm for most of the game. However, the unit couldn’t make the necessary stop in the fourth quarter to give the offense the ball back.

“The thing that I remember most is we were in there swinging away, right? It was a pretty tight game but where we kind of were disappointing as a group was when we had to stop them at the end, right? I think we had enough time-outs, and we call it a four-minute defense, right? We didn’t get that done.” said Spagnuolo during his Thursday press conference. “They ripped off a couple of long runs to kind of ice the game which is what you want your offense to do if you’re on their sideline, but we would’ve liked to have rose up somehow and got the ball back to Patrick (Mahomes) one more time. Am I right in saying it was a 20-14 final? Yeah, so if we could’ve got it back to Pat one more time – that’s what I remember. Now, I thought we played, for the most part, pretty good. I think we only gave up six points.“

The Chiefs are heading into Week 8 with the same mindset they adopted after last year’s matchup.