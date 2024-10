Falcons schedule: Is Atlanta playing today?

Will the Atlanta Falcons be on the field today in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL schedule? Following a 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend at home, the Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

The Falcons and Buccaneers are both 4-3 entering Week 8. The winner of today’s matchup will take over first place in the NFC South. Atlanta has won all three division games this season and a win over the Buccaneers would give the team a big advantage going forward.

Falcons 2024 schedule