Is Zack Baun playing today? Injury updates for Eagles linebacker

The Eagles (4-2) are in Cincinnati for an exciting matchup against the Bengals (3-4) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia’s explosive offense will not be at full strength again as right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) will be out for Sunday’s game.

Becton suffered the concussion last Sunday against the Giants and was replaced by Tyler Steen, while Goedert will miss his second straight contest.

One positive for Philadelphia is the status of linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun (shoulder) missed practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and will start alongside Nakobe Dean. Backup cornerback Eli Ricks (groin) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Backup defensive tackle Byron Young was also ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, and Young was placed on injured reserve.

Star wide receiver Tee Higgins was added to the injury report Friday for the Bengals as a limited participant. He suffered a quadriceps injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Higgins missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.