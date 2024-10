Is Tee Higgins playing today? Injury updates for Bengals WR

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a surprise late addition to the final injury report in Week 8 before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Missing Higgins would be a major blow for the Bengals offense as they look to get back to .500, considering he was a key catalyst in the offense’s revival over the last few weeks — after he returned from a different injury.

Here’s the latest.

Tee Higgins injury update

Final Update: Tee Higgins will be inactive, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tee Higgins will be inactive, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Update: According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, “it doesn’t look good” for Higgins’ chances to play.

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, “it doesn’t look good” for Higgins’ chances to play. Higgins appeared on the injury report with a quad injury on Friday, throwing his status into doubt.

A report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Saturday night said there is “pessimism” around Higgins’ chances of playing.

How long will Tee Higgins be out?

Hard to say. Soft-tissue issues, usually the hamstrings, have chased him throughout his career. But the fact this popped on a Friday pretty much guarantees he’s on a snap count Sunday — and the week after could be in jeopardy too. No longer than four games though, otherwise he’d be on injured reserve.

Bengals WR depth chart

Ja’Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones

Iosivas and potentially the rookie Burton will be asked to step up if Higgins can’t go.