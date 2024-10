How to watch Commanders vs Bears today: Time, TV channel for Week 8

The Washington Commanders (5-2) look to enhance their NFC East lead today when they host the Chicago Bears (4-2) from Northwest Stadium. Will rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels play? Washington listed Daniels as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter said all signs point to Daniels playing.

On the other side: the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, who is under center for the Bears. A DMV native, Williams returns home for the first time as an NFL player.

This game could have pivotal NFC playoff ramifications later in the season if neither team wins their respective division.

Here’s how to watch the Commanders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Commanders vs. Bears game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Bears will be broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth at Northwest Stadium, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Bears on livestream

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

For FUBO:

Commanders vs. Bears predictions, picks, odds

Commanders 27, Bears 23: All signs point to Daniels playing. If he plays, the Commanders will win this game. Will it be close? Yes, but a motivated Daniels is out to prove he’s the best quarterback from the 2024 class, whether he admits it or not.

ODDS: Bears by 1.5 points (-110)

O/U: 45

All NFL Odds via BetMGM.

Commanders schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at Tampa Bay (L, 37-20)

Sept. 15: New York Giants (W, 21-18)

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati (W, 38-33)

Sept. 29: at Arizona (W, 42-14)

Oct. 6: Cleveland (W, 34-13)

Oct. 13: at Baltimore (L, 30-23)

Oct. 20: Carolina (W, 40-7)

Oct. 27: Chicago

Record: 5-2

Bears schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Tennessee (W, 24-17)

Sept. 15: at Houston (L, 19-13)

Sept. 22: at Indianapolis (L, 21-16)

Sept. 29: Los Angeles Rams (W, 24-18)

Oct. 6: Carolina (W, 36-10)

Oct. 13: Jacksonville (W, 35-16)

BYE

Oct. 27: at Washington

Record: 4-2

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.