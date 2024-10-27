Kalen DeBoer provides update on injured Alabama wide receiver

Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

During Saturday’s 34-0 victory over the Missouri Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Cole Adams went down with an injury in the first quarter, which resulted in the wideout missing the remainder of the game.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer also commented on Adams’ injury after the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Tigers, saying that the team could end up being without the wide receiver for a while.

“A lower extremity,” DeBoer said of Adams’ injury. “Probably going to be something, we’ll do more evaluation, but it feels like it’s going to be something that might be a little bit of time where he’ll be missed. We’ll probably have more on Monday with that, but that’s what it feels like right now.”

So far this season, Adams has six receptions for 94 yards, while also being one of Alabama’s top kick returns. Adams has returned 11 kickoffs for 58 yards, as well as a punt for 15 yards.