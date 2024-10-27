Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Kalen DeBoer provides update on injured Alabama wide receiver

    By Matt Melton,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5H7J_0wNujibd00
    Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

    During Saturday’s 34-0 victory over the Missouri Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Cole Adams went down with an injury in the first quarter, which resulted in the wideout missing the remainder of the game.

    Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer also commented on Adams’ injury after the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Tigers, saying that the team could end up being without the wide receiver for a while.

    “A lower extremity,” DeBoer said of Adams’ injury. “Probably going to be something, we’ll do more evaluation, but it feels like it’s going to be something that might be a little bit of time where he’ll be missed. We’ll probably have more on Monday with that, but that’s what it feels like right now.”

    So far this season, Adams has six receptions for 94 yards, while also being one of Alabama’s top kick returns. Adams has returned 11 kickoffs for 58 yards, as well as a punt for 15 yards.

    Related Search

    Kalen deBoerCollege football injuriesAlabama Crimson TideAmerican footballKalen deBoer updatesCollege Sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Missouri Needs To Be Kicked Out of the SEC for Its Mascot Dancing With Alabama's During 'Dixieland Delight' While Mizzou Trailed 27-0
    barstoolsports.com1 day ago
    VIDEO: Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About This Female Texas A&M Fan Who Made A Strange Appearance On Live TV During Matchup vs. LSU
    Total Pro Sports19 hours ago
    First look: San Diego State at Boise State odds and lines
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 hours ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    SEC recruiting rankings after UGA's latest 5-star commit
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Troubling News for Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Ahead of Orlando Magic Matchup Tonight
    twsn.net1 day ago
    World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Nick Bosa crashed a postgame interview to make Donald Trump statement
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group3 hours ago
    Anthony Richardson admitted that he removed himself in the middle of a Colts drive because he was tired
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group17 hours ago
    How Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary could mean Kamala Harris is winning the presidential election
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group3 hours ago
    Even the Mayor of Nashville has had enough of the Titans
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group16 hours ago
    LA Coliseum practically empty for Rutgers-USC
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Broncos DC Vance Joseph had a perfect response to head coach rumors
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    This 9-hole course in a Wisconsin tourist hotspot has no name and green fees are collected by Venmo — for now
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Are the Steelers cooking something up with the Justin Fields injury?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Packers lose rookie S Evan Williams to hamstring injury vs. Jaguars
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group20 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Beloved Diner Chain Expands in Florida with New Locations – Now Hiring
    Akeena21 hours ago
    An open letter to the 12th Man: We need to have a serious talk
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group13 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Nick Saban daughter-in-law Samira stuns in elegant dress at Ms Terry event
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Updated SEC football standings after Week 9's action
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    NFL Week 8 picks: See who experts are taking in Commanders vs. Bears today
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    The Raiders taunted Patrick Mahomes with a Kermit the Frog puppet and now their chickens will roost
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group23 hours ago
    WATCH: Broncos CB Ja'Quan McMillian picks off Bryce Young
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group16 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson was seen talking trash to Commanders fans before literally setting up Hail Mary
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy