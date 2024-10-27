Open in App
    Everything Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on the field after holding off Vandy

    By Trey Luerssen,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r1Ne_0wNqFduG00

    The Texas Longhorns survived a close game in Nashville, but at the end of the day it was a win on the road in the SEC.

    Texas held off Vandy for a 27-24 win. UT had to show a lot of resolve to hold off the Commodores after some unlucky breaks and self-inflicted wounds.

    Alyssa Lang of the SEC Network caught up with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian immediately after the game and asked him about how Texas handled the final onside kick.

    “Just stay composed. You know, we practice it all the time. But you never know when those type of situations come up at the end of game. I thought our guys showed great composure. They executed it beautifully. Nice job finishing out the ballgame. “– Steve Sarkisian

    Lang then asked Sark about how his team rebounded after last week’s loss to Georgia.

    “It was a hard week obviously. When you lose a game the way we did last week, then to work yourself back, I thought our guys again showed a lot of grit. It’s unfortunate, two tipped balls and we gave them two short fields and the game got close all of a sudden. But I think our guys played well overall.” — Steve Sarkisian

    Finally, the SEC Network sideline reporter asked Sark about Ewers’ performance.

    “I thought he (Quinn Ewers) showed great composure and I really thought he played well. You know, sometimes you can’t control balls getting tipped in the air, the right place at the right time for them. But at the end of the day, I thought he played, he was efficient and got the ball to our playmakers when we needed it.” — Steve Sarkisian

    Texas now gets a bye week to heal up and rest before the final four games of the season.

    salt life
    20h ago
    You suck for continuing to play Ewers
    Eric Fellows
    1d ago
    Ridiculous- you were 17 point favorites - poor play calling and undisciplined penalties are on you. Ewers a mixed bag as usual.
