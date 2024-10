Auburn earns first SEC victory of the season against Kentucky

It took until the final week of October, but the Auburn Tigers (3-5) finally won a conference football game. After trailing 10-0 after the first frame, the Tigers responded with 24 unanswered points, earning their first SEC win of the season over Kentucky (3-5) to give themselves a fighter’s chance at earning bowl eligibility.

It looked like it would be the same old story for the Tigers early on after Kentucky followed up an opening scripted drive field goal with a quick touchdown to take a 10-0 lead, but Auburn’s defense, specifically defensive end Keldric Faulk, stepped up in a major way for the remainder of the contest. Despite the defense finding some footing, Auburn’s offense struggled to put together any consistency early, ultimately going scoreless for the first quarter-plus.

The Tigers would score in every quarter remaining however. After a miss-hit punt by Kentucky punter Aiden Laros set up Auburn near mid field early in the second quarter, the Tigers took advantage with a quartet of punishing runs by the backfield duo of Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston to set up an eventual KeAndre Lambert-Smith touchdown to put the Tigers on the board early in the second stanza. Auburn would add an Evan McPherson field goal before the quarter expired, leading to a 10-10 deadlock entering the half.

Much like the second quarter, the final 30-minutes of Saturday’s contest was all Auburn. The Tigers scored another 14 second half points off the back of a career-best night from senior Jarquez Hunter, who would go on to rush for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now the leading rusher in the SEC, Hunter added 19 receiving yards as well, finishing just 3 yards short of a 300 all-purpose yard game. Saturday was Hunter’s first ever 200+ yard rushing performance in his Auburn career. The total was just 29 yards behind Curtis Kuykendall’s all-time single game record for rushing yards by a Tiger. The senuor now sits in fourth place on the all-time list, behind only Kuykendall, Tre Mason (304 yards, 2013), and Bo Jackson (290, 1985).

While Hunter’s career-day was the highlight, the overarching theme of Saturday’s contest gives optimism to an Auburn team needing to win three of its final four games to qualify for a bowl. Saturday showed how effective Auburn can be when the offense takes care of the football, and the Tigers will have a lot of good tape to build on as they head back to the Plains for a massive contest with a rejuvenated Vanderbilt squad.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch