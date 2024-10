Michigan State football drops rivalry game at Michigan

A disapointing result occured in Ann Arbor on Saturday night when the Michigan State Spartans dropped their annual rivalry matchup to Michigan, 24-17.

A day that saw the Spartans jump out to the early start and lead, ended with the Spartans trailing an unable to come back in the matchup.

One of the few bright spots for MSU was Nathan Carter, who by far showed his best game of the season going for 19 carries and 118 yards, while catching 2 passes for 56 yards.

The Spartans will be back in action next weekend, at home, facing an undefeated Indiana team.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner