Michigan State hockey completes sweep of Canisius

Michigan State hockey was in Buffalo, New York this weekend for a weekend series against Canisius. The Spartans, 3-1 on the season, were looking to improve their non conference stock with another big time road sweep.

Earlier in the year, MSU swept Lake Superior State on the road, and on Saturday they completed another road non conference sweep. After a 3-0 shutout win on Friday, MSU defeated Canisius 4-1 on Saturday.

Luca Di Pasquo was in net tonight, and he stopped 18 of 19 shots in the game.

MSU had four different goal scorers, getting tallies from Isaac Howard, Tanner Kelly, Joey Larson and Red Savage.

MSU will get a bye week before they open conference play against Ohio State on Nov. 8 at Munn Ice Arena.

