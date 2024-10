Best photos from MSU Football's loss vs. rival Michigan

Paul Bunyan will unfortunately stay in Ann Arbor for another year.

Michigan State was unable to complete a comeback against rival Michigan, falling 24-17 on Saturday night. Michigan State led early but poor play before halftime gave Michigan momentum, and the Wolverines never trailed from that point.

Michigan State drops to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play following the loss. Michigan State will play undefeated Indiana next week.

Check out some of the best photos from the game: