Shohei Ohtani exits field with shoulder injury after failed World Series stolen base attempt

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night with a trainer, and it was unclear if he’d return.

He reportedly suffered a shoulder injury, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, while trying to steal second base in the bottom of the seventh at Dodger Stadium.

With two outs and a Dodgers 4-1 lead, Ohtani was on first and tried to steal second between pitches from the New York Yankees’ Clay Holmes. But Ohtani got caught, and after the last out of the inning, he remained on the ground and appeared to be in pain.

Shohei Ohtani’s shoulder injury: Everything we know about the Dodgers star’s World Series status

He looked like he was grabbing his left arm and shoulder before a trainer joined him and helped him walk off the field.