Miami QB Cam Ward padded his Heisman resume with a slick touchdown catch

Cam Ward’s Heisman Trophy resume was already looking pretty strong before Saturday’s Miami-Florida State game, as he entered Week 9 leading all FBS quarterbacks with 2,538 total passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns.

The Miami Hurricanes passer is usually poised in the pocket and when it falls apart, and he can improvise sometimes with his legs too.

Well, Saturday in No. 6 Miami’s convincing 36-14 win over Florida State to move to 8-0 on the season, Ward showed he’s a quarterback of many talents when he caught his first college career receiving touchdown.

On second-and-goal on Florida State’s seven-yard line late in the fourth quarter, Miami went for a trick play that worked beautifully. Ward took the snap and tossed the ball to running back Damien Martinez, who quickly flicked it to tight end Elijah Arroyo. As Ward headed toward the end zone, Arroyo threw the ball back to his quarterback, and Ward waltzed across the goal line.

Although the two-point conversion attempt failed, the touchdown gave the Hurricanes a 23-7 lead on their way to victory.

Ward finished the game completing 22-of-35 passes for 208 yards, and surprisingly, his only touchdown was his seven-yard catch. It feels like he’s just showing off at this point, but we love it.