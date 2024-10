Ewers, Texas Longhorns hold off Vanderbilt late surge for narrow SEC road win

In a nail-biting finish, the Texas Longhorns narrowly avoided a second consecutive weekend loss, fending off a last-minute comeback effort by No. 25 Vanderbilt to secure a 27-24 win.

Texas appeared to gain a comfortable lead late in the fourth quarter, as kicker Bert Auburn nailed a short field goal with 1:57 remaining, pushing the Longhorns ahead by 10. However, Vanderbilt wasn’t ready to concede. Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia found Eli Stowers for an 8-yard touchdown with only 46 seconds left, bringing Vanderbilt within three points. A tense onside kick attempt followed, but Texas safely recovered, sealing the game with two kneel-downs.

After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised quarterback Quinn Ewers’ performance. “I thought he showed great composure and really played well,” Sarkisian told SEC Network. “Sometimes you can’t control a tipped ball going their way, but he was efficient and got the ball to our playmakers when we needed it.”

Quinn Ewers tossed two first-quarter touchdowns, showcasing an early offensive rhythm. Vanderbilt initially struck first with an 18-yard touchdown run from Diego Pavia, but Ewers quickly responded, delivering a composed and steadily improving performance as the game progressed. The trip to Vanderbilt marked a clear step up from his previous game against Georgia, building growth and efficiency under pressure.

Ewers completed 19 of his 21 first half throws, with one incompletion resulting from a deflected pass intercepted by Vanderbilt at the line of scrimmage. Despite the interception, Ewers effectively led the offense, connecting with his playmakers at crucial moments. Texas expanded its lead with a second-quarter touchdown, but Vanderbilt managed to stay within reach with a 54-yard field goal to end the half at 21-10.

Both teams traded scores in the second half, but Texas’s time of possession and efficient third-down conversions (9 of 15) ultimately held off Vanderbilt’s late efforts. Texas outgained Vanderbilt 392 yards to 269 and recorded 288 passing yards, with Ewers going 27-for-37 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite 107 penalty yards against Texas, the Longhorns capitalized on key plays to keep Vanderbilt’s comeback hopes at bay.

Texas heads into a bye week next, offering a well-timed break after three intense weekends. The downtime will allow the Longhorns to regroup and recharge before returning to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to host Florida on November 9. This extra preparation will be crucial as they set their sights on a high-stakes showdown with Texas A&M soon after.