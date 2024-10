Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Panthers game

The Denver Broncos are calling up some reinforcements from the practice squad ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos elevated linebacker Kwon Alexander and guard Calvin Throckmorton from the practice squad to the game-day roster on Saturday. They will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Players can be elevated up to three times during the season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad. This will mark Throckmorton’s third and final practice squad elevation and Alexander’s second. Denver will need to fully promote Throckmorton to the active roster if the team wants him to play next week.

Throckmorton will provide more depth at center after Luke Wattenberg (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier this month. Alexander will serve as the team’s No. 4 linebacker behind Cody Barton, Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey.

Sunday’s game will be regionally televised on CBS. The Broncos are considered big favorites against the Panthers going into Week 8.