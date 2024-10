Chiefs scouting report: LSU Tigers WR Kyren Lacy

The Kansas City Chiefs recently traded for veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to patch up their wide receiver room. The Chiefs have five wide receivers, including Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, Mecole Hardman, Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson, who become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

The age and injury risk factors Brown, Hopkins, and Smith-Schuster carry suggest Kansas City will bypass re-signing their veteran wide receivers in favor of adding fresh faces in the NFL draft.

LSU Tigers wideout Kyren Lacy sports an impressive frame with good height, density, and arm length. He played in the slot and out wide at LSU and should see snaps in both roles at the next level. Lacy fires off the line and accelerates to his top speed quickly. He lacks elite vertical speed but stretches defenses downfield and creates some one-on-one opportunities on go routes.

Lacy creates problems for cornerbacks on post routes against two-high coverage shells. He stems his route outside and sells the defender on a corner route before breaking across their face into the open middle of the field. Lacy finds most of his success working the vertical elements of his route tree.

Lacy projects as a mid-Day 3 selection. He rounds his routes that require more complex cuts and generates average separation on curls and digs. He lacks the dynamic athleticism to elude defenders and create significant yardage after the catch.

LSU faces a tough challenge this week. The Tigers go on the road to play Texas A&M at College Station at 6:30 p.m. CST on October 26. Both programs are 6-0 after losing their season openers. Aggies cornerback Will Lee III is a potential top-100 selection. Matching up with Lee will be one of Lacy’s toughest tests this season.