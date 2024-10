UFC 308 bonuses: Double dose of disaster from ‘Bullet’ backfist bags $50,000 bucks

The UFC handed out five bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to one of the most unique finishes in history.

After UFC 308, five fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Abu Dhabi. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai

Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

In one of the bloodiest, goriest fights of the year, Mateusz Rebecki (20-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) pulled an upset and took a split decision from Myktybek Orolbai (13-2-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC). Orolbai had a massive hematoma around his eye for much of the fight, but was allowed to stay in the hunt. It was back and forth, and bloody as hell for both, but Rebecki sneaked out the split call.

Performance of the Night: Shara Magomedov

Shara Magomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) delivered one of the most unique finishes in MMA history when he threw a spinning backfist at Armen Petrosyan (9-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC). No sooner did the first one land, did Magomedov pivot with a second that was on the money for a double dose of disaster for Petrosyan.

Performance of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) almost certainly jumped the line past Sean Strickland for a middleweight title shot with Dricus Du Plessis when he obliterated the jaw of former champ Robert Whittaker (27-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) with a first-round face crank.

Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) became the first fighter to knock out former featherweight champion and future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) when he battered him for a third-round stoppage in the main event.