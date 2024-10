Ravens Injury updates: Nate Wiggins has been downgraded to out vs. Browns in Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens are set to depart for Cleveland to face the Browns in an AFC North matchup.

The team placed CB T.J. Tampa (ankle) on Injured Reserve and listed Nate Wiggins as questionable for Sunday.

Nate Wiggins injury update:

Wiggins has been ruled out after being initially listed as questionable for Sunday with an illness and shoulder injury. Wiggins didn’t travel with the team to Cleveland.

With three cornerbacks potentially ruled out for Sunday, The Ravens activated cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis from Injured Reserve/Designated for Return and elevated rookie cornerback Ryan “Bump” Cooper Jr. from the practice squad (standard elevation).