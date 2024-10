Elite class of 2026 TE talks first visit with Florida Gators

One of the class of 2026’s top tight-end recruits, Kaiden Prothro, made his first trip to The Swamp last weekend to watch the Florida Gators defeat the Kentucky Wildcats, 48-20.

Prothro got some face-to-face time with Florida tight ends coach Russ Callaway and saw DJ Lagway lead a young Gators offense to a dominant win. As a result, Prothro is high on Florida and considers them a contender moving forward in his recruitment.

“I feel like Florida is going to be one of those top programs in my recruitment,” Prothro told Gators Online. “They’ve always been up there in the top and they have a pretty good offense going on right now.”

Recruiting Summary

Prothro is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 13 overall. The 247Sports composite puts him at No. 27 overall and No. 3 among tight ends in the class of 2026, while the On3 industry ranking is slightly less bullish on him at Nos. 50 and 3, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Georgia the best odds to land Prothro at 25.4%, followed by Auburn (17.9%), Ole Miss (15.3%) and Georgia Tech (6.5%).

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.