Florida at the top for elite JUCO interior offensive lineman after extending offer

Florida assistant line coach John Decoster has been talking with Shasta College (Tacoma, Wash.) offensive lineman Matthew Lefeau for the better part of the last month, and now the Gators have officially extended an offer to the top-ranked JUCO interior lineman, according to 247Sports and On3.

“I think they’re on top right now,” Lefeau said of Florida’s standing. “They’re the top. I just have a really good relationship with Coach Decoster. I like the resume he has as a coach, and I know it’s a really good program.”

Florida might be at the top for Lefeau, but the Gators won’t land a commitment from him easily. Mississippi State and Oregon State have also offered the West Coast talent, and Arizona State and Michigan State are in the mix as well.

Still, the opportunity to play for a storied SEC program has Lefeau leaning toward the Orange and Blue. The recent emergence of DJ Lagway also has him excited about the Gators.

The next step is getting him on campus, but finding a date that doesn’t conflict with Lafeau’s JUCO schedule is proving difficult. He expects to speak with a recruiting staffer soon to work something out, but the desired date of the LSU game conflicts with his schedule.

Recruiting Summary

Lafeau is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3’s measure. 247Sports ranks him 39th overall and second overall among JUCO interior offensive linemen from the class of 2025, while the On3 is more bullish at Nos. 12 and 1, respectively.

Florida is tied for fourth on the On3 recruiting prediction machine with two other programs. Oregon State (15.7%) is considered the favorite at publishing time, followed by Fresno State (13.7%) and UTSA (11.8%). Florida is tied with Texas State and Mississippi State with 9.8% of the prediction, but those numbers could change soon following Friday’s offer.

